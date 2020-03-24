Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. This was his second address since Thursday when he announced Janta Curfew for 14 hours and asked people to bang utensils.
Here are the live updates of his speech:
- If we don’t do the lockdown for 21 days, India will be pushed back by 21 years: Modi
- Corona means ‘Nobody must come out on the road’: Modi
- This nationwide lockdown will last for three weeks
- From 12 midnight tonight, the entire country will go into complete lockdown
- Modi thanks Indians for making Janta Curfew a huge success
- He says that coronavirus is spreading so rapidly that the disease is posing big challenges to even developed countries
- Even experts are saying that only alternative to fight the global pandemic is social distancing: Modi
- Wrong to think that social distancing only meant for those infected with coronavirus. Social distancing is also for everyone including the prime minister
- India will have to pay a heavy price if such carelessness continues