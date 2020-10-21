Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (20 October) said that his government was making all efforts to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines, whenever it is launched, reached every Indian. Addressing the nation at 6 PM, Modi said that ‘this is no time to be careless or to believe that COVID-19 has ended.’

“Of late we have seen videos that show many people have stopped taking precautions; this is not right,” PM Modi said.

His speech lasted for just 12 minutes.

The prime minister had earlier taken to Twitter to announce that he will be addressing the nation at 6 PM.

His tweet read, “I will address the nation today at 6 PM. You must join. Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening.”

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi responded, “Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you.”

LIVE UPDATES on today’s (Wednesday’s) big stories will appear below:

13:58 PM: BJP leader Eknath Khadse to join NCP, says Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil. (PTI)

13:24 PM: A delivery boy of an #onlineshopping company has been arrested for duping a customer by selling his mobile phone to someone else and then updating its status as delivered. (IANS)

12:57 PM: Two women in #Maharashtra are feared drowned as 18 hours have lapsed after a boat capsized at a remote spot on #IndravatiRiver, while 13 of their co passengers, including 10 men, were safely rescued. (IANS)

12:21 PM: Anti-triple talaq crusader Shayara Bano, who recently joined BJP, given minister of state status by Uttarakhand government. (PTI)

11:29 AM: A #POCSO court in #UttarPradesh here has sentenced a man life behind bars till his death after finding him guilty of raping a six-year-old girl. (IANS)

10:57 AM: After #Punjab, #Rajasthan’s Chief MInister @ashokgehlot51 too has decided to convene a special session of the Assembly to discuss the #FarmLaws. (IANS)

10:11 AM: A man in UP’s #Badaun district allegedly beat up his wife, tonsured her and locked her up in the house when she insisted on attending the last rites of her uncle. (IANS)

09:28 AM: The #CBI has registered an FIR in a case of alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points (#TRP), based on a complaint filed in #UttarPradesh. (IANS)