LIVE UPDATES: “Our soldiers are being pushed to martyrdom in non-bulletproof vehicles, but Rs 8,400 crore plane for PM”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Indian government of pushing Indian soldiers to death by forcing them to travel in a non-bulletproof vehicle. This was after a video of Indian soldiers accusing their bosses of playing with their lives by denying them a bulletproof vehicle despite last year’s Pulwama attack went viral on social media platforms.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi wrote, ” “Our soldiers are being pushed to martyrdom in non-bulletproof vehicles, but Rs 8,400 crore plane for PM. Is this justice?”

हमारे जवानों को नॉन-बुलेट प्रूफ़ ट्रकों में शहीद होने भेजा जा रहा है और PM के लिए 8400 करोड़ के हवाई जहाज़! क्या यह न्याय है? pic.twitter.com/iu5iYWVBfE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 10, 2020

In the viral video, one soldier is heard saying, “People are not safe in BP (bulletproof) vehicles and they are taking us in non-BP vehicles. They are playing with our lives.” The soldier alleged that their seniors had chosen to travel in a bulletproof car while they were being forced to risk their lives by travelling in a non-bulletproof vehicle.

Last year, at least 43 CRPF jawans were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama as they made their way in their vehicle.

