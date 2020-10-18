LIVE UPDATES: “Our democracy is passing through its most tumultuous times,” says Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has said that the Indian democracy was passing through its ‘its most tumultuous times.’ Addressing the newly appointed AICC General Secretaries and Secretaries, Gandhi said that there was a ‘designed attack on our Constitution and our democratic traditions.’

She said, “Persistent and determined struggle for the cause of people is the heart and soul of Indian National Congress. Even today, the dedicated service of fellow citizens and determined fight against injustice, inequity and discrimination in all spheres is the guiding light for every Congress men and women.”

She told her party’s office-bearers, “Your responsibility is even more onerous and important as our democracy is passing through its most tumultuous times. There is a designed attack on our Constitution and our democratic traditions. Our country is ruled by a Government, which is systematically bartering the interests of our citizens at the altar of profiteering by handful of Crony Capitalists.”

The Congress president said that the current BJP government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had ‘attacked the very foundation of our resilient agrarian economy by bringing in three anti-agriculture black laws.’

She said, “A conspiracy has been hatched to defeat the gains of ‘Green Revolution’. Lives and livelihoods of crores of farm laborers, lease hold farmers, small and marginal farmers, toiling laborers & small shopkeepers are under attack. It is our solemn duty to join hands to defeat this sinister conspiracy.”

Taking a potshot at the poorly planned nationwide lockdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Gandhi said that India witnessed the biggest unplanned, unmanaged and cruel migration of crores of migrant labourers as the government remained a mute spectator to their miseries.

“The stark truth is that a Prime Minster, who promised to defeat Corona within 21 days, has abdicated his and his Govt’s responsibility towards the citizens. There is neither a plan nor strategic thinking, solution or way ahead in the fight against Corona,” she said.

Gandhi accused the Modi government of simultaneously demolishing the country’s economy, ‘built painstakingly by the hard work of fellow Indians and the vision of successive Congress governments.’

She said, “Never has the country witnessed such a free-fall in GDP as also all other economic indices. Today, the young have no jobs. Nearly 14 Crore jobs have been lost. Small and Medium businesses, small shopkeepers and other small enterprises are shutting at an unprecedented pace, yet an uncaring Govt. remains a mute spectator. So much so, Government of India is now failing to honor even its Constitutional responsibilities. The share of GST compensation is being denied to the States. How will the State Governments help our people, if GOI was to renege on its Constitutional obligations? This must be a first example of economic anarchy being spread by the Central Government.”

Gandhi also referred to the growing crimes against Dalits in the country as she said, “Atrocities on Dalits have reached a new zenith. Instead of honoring the law and granting adequate protection to India’s daughters, BJP Govt’s are siding with the criminals. The voice of oppressed families is being suppressed by the agencies of the State. Is this the new ‘Raj Dharma’?”

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

18:31 PM: The #DelhiHighCourt has granted regular bail, subject to certain conditions, to a 60-year-old man accused in a #DelhiRiots case after finding his conduct during interim bail period to be “satisfactory”. (IANS)

17:52 PM: CAA will be implemented very soon ; got delayed due to COVID- 19 pandemic: BJP president J P Nadda tells social groups in Siliguri. (PTI)

17:12 PM: Calcutta High Court orders all Durga Puja pandals in West Bengal be declared no-entry zones in view of COVID-19 pandemic. (PTI)

16:36 PM: Now-suspended senior IAS officer M Sivasankar on Monday got a relief from the #KeralaHighCourt as it directed the Customs not to arrest him till Friday. (IANS)

15:59 PM: Six employees of Delhi Commission for Women’s 181 helpline have tested positive for COVID-19: DCW. (PTI)

15:21 PM: The #SupremeCourt on Monday asked the #Maharashtra government to examine whether the Nanded Gurudwara can be allowed to hold #Dussehra festivities and the Guru Granth Sahib procession at 5 a.m., with limited gathering. (IANS)

14:37 PM: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President #MKStalin on Monday urged #TamilNadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the Bill providing reservation for government school students in medical college admissions. (IANS)

14:02 PM: Prime Minister #NarendraModi on Monday lauded more enrollment of girls in higher education, especially in professional courses like engineering and medicine. (IANS)

12:52 PM: Rajasthan: Police register a case over alleged rape of 2 minor girls in Jaswantpura, Jalore. (ANI)

Rajasthan: Police register a case over alleged rape of 2 minor girls in Jaswantpura, Jalore. "We have registered a case based on a complaint by victims' family members. 4 teams have been dispatched in search of the accused,' says Dashrath Singh, SP, Sanchor, Jalore (18.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/gYOHXUP6Mp — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

11:49 AM: Dhirendra Pratap Singh, main accused in killing of a 46-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia, told police during interrogation that he fired in self-defence: Officials. (PTI)

11:17 AM: Leading digital financial services platform #Paytm on Monday said it will partner with various card issuers to introduce co-branded credit cards and is aiming to issue 20 lakh cards in the next 12-18 months. (IANS)

10:24 AM: Single-day rise of 55,722 infections, 579 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 caseload to 75,50,273, death toll to 1,14,610: Govt. (PTI)

10:03 AM: A Dalit woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint by two men, including a former village head, in #UttarPradesh’s Kanpur Dehat. (IANS)

08:58 AM: A local BJP leader Mushtaq Qureshi was beaten up with sticks by some miscreants allegedly over property issue. Case registered & prime accused has been arrested. Trying to locate others and further investigation is underway: Kesar Singh Shekhawat, SP Dholpur, Rajasthan