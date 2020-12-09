LIVE UPDATES: No breakthrough in Amit Shah’s midnight talks with farmer leaders; day’s other big stories

Home Minister Amit Shah’s meeting with farmer leaders ended without any breakthrough with All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah repeating his demand for the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws. News agency PTI quoted Mollah as saying that Shah had agreed to give in writing about the amendments it intended to bring in to the controversial laws.

“The home minister has made it clear that the government will not repeal the laws,” Mollah said adding that farmers will decide on whether to attend the enxt round of meeting with Shah only after discussing the written amendments with all 40 farmer unions.

Mollah made it clear that farmers did not want amendments. “We want repeal of laws. There is no middle path. We will not attend tomorrow’s meeting,” he was quoted by PTI.

Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson for the Bhartiya Kisan Union described the meeting positive. News agency ANI quoted Tikait as saying, “The govt will give a proposal to farmer leaders which will be discussed. We want withdrawal of the three farm bills but govt wants amendments in the bills.”

The meeting between Shah and farmer leaders came on the day farmers across India observed Bharat Bandh, bringing life to grinding halt. Tens of thousands of farmers are camping at the Delhi-Haryana border demanding the withdrawal of the controversial Farm Laws.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

18:36 PM: The #Lucknow Bench of the #AllahabadHighCourt has directed the District Magistrate of the #UttarPradesh capital city to provide protection to an elderly couple who are allegedly being harassed by their daughters for the property. (IANS)

18:27 PM: In a shocking incident, a woman was gang-raped by 17 persons in the presence of her husband in #Jharkhand’s Dumka district, following which an FIR was lodged on Wednesday, police said. (IANS)

17:24 PM: Farmer leaders reject govt proposal on contentious agri laws, say may consider if govt sends another proposal. (PTI)

16:32 PM: The Central government on Wednesday agreed to #farmers’ demands giving its nod on key issues raised by them, including amendments in the three contentious #farmslaws that were the first and biggest issue driving the ongoing #farmersprotest. (IANS)

15:52 PM: SC directs IIT Bombay to grant interim admission to 18-year-old student in engineering course after he inadvertently lost his seat by clicking on wrong link in online admission process. (PTI)

14:59 PM: All three farm laws should be repealed. This is our demand. If the proposal talks of only amendments then we will reject it: Kanwalpreet Singh Pannu, Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab at Singhu border. (ANI)

14:16 PM: Bharatiya Janata Party has won in 1,990 Panchayat Samitis,14 Zila Parishads and 93 Block Panchayats in #Rajasthan: BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. (ANI)

13:19 PM: We’ll strategise in our meeting & discuss their (Centre) proposal. Farmers won’t go back, it’s a matter of their respect. Will Govt not withdraw laws? Will there be tyranny? If Govt is stubborn, so are farmers. Law has to be withdrawn: Rakesh Tikait, Spox, Bharatiya Kisan Union. (ANI)

12:26 PM: Congress interim chief #SoniaGandhi, who turned 74 on Wednesday, has decided not to celebrate her birthday amid the farmers distress and the #Covid19 pandemic. She has asked her party workers to be involved in relief work instead. (IANS)

11:28 AM: Cricketer Parthiv Patel announces retirement from all forms of cricket. He took to Twitter to announce his retirement.

10:53 AM: Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life: PM Modi

Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2020

10:22 AM: Single-day rise of 32,080 new COVID-19 cases, 402 fatalities pushes India’s virus caseload to 97,35,850, death toll to 1,41,360: Govt. (PTI)

09:31 AM: Delhi: Farmers continue to camp at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) to protest against the farm laws. Farmers’ protest at Singhu border, against #FarmLaws, entered 14th day today. (ANI)