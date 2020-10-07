LIVE UPDATES: NCW notice for Amit Malviya, Digvijay Singh and Swara Bhasker for revealing Hathras victim’s identity

The National Commission for Women has sent notices to BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya, actor Swara Bhasker and Congress leader Digvijay Singh for allegedly revealing the identity of Dalit Hathras victim.

“@NCWIndia has served notices to @amitmalviya @digvijaya_28 and @ReallySwara seeking explanation on their #Twitter posts revealing the identity of the #Hathras victim along with a direction to remove these posts immediately & to refrain from sharing such posts in future,” the NCW said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The notice by the NCW to Malviya, Bhasker and Singh read, “In view of the above, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on receipt of this notice and shall remove and refrain from transmission of such pictures/ videos on the social media as they are widely circulated by your follower which is prohibited by the existing law.”

A 19-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh. She had later succumbed to her injuries in a Delhi hospital. The UP Police had forcibly taken her body and cremated her without the family’s consent. The family was not even allowed to grieve their daughter’s death.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories will appear below:

09:14 AM: UP govt extends time given to SIT, constituted to probe Hathras incident, to submit its report by 10 days: Official. (PTI)

08:07 AM: Ignore the polls, folks. There’s too much at stake for us to get complacent, says Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on new poll giving him 16% lead over Donald Trump

08:04 AM: Mr. PM, stop waving inside the tunnel by yourself and break your silence. Face the questions because the country has too many of them for you: Rahul Gandhi

06:31 AM: An INCORRECT claim is being made in a section of the media that I have offered to take personal cognisance of Sushant death case. I’ve NOT spoken to anyone nor offered to examine any case. Pls refrain from believing any unverified statements: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan