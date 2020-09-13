LIVE UPDATES: Naomi Osaka recovers from set defeat to beat Victoria Azarenka to win second US Open title

JKR Staff
Naomi Osaka on Sunday recovered from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets 1-6 6-3 6-3 to win her second US Open title. The victory against Azarenka gave her third career Grand Slam.

22-year-old fourth-seed Japanese had lost the first set comprehensively 1-6, but she stunned everyone by winning the second set 6-3 before wrapping up the decider set, also 6-3.

The last time that she won the US Open trophy was two years ago, when she defeated Serena Williams.

20:55 PM: Veteran Odia film actor Ajit Das has passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar

18:49 PM: Pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut faces criticism for breaking protocol during meeting with Maharashtra Governor. Kangana was accused of taking her seat even before the Governor could sit. Sister Rangoli accused of breaking COVID-19 protocol. She was seen seated without a facemask.

18:01 PM: DGCA ‘clarifies’ passengers can take photos and videos inside flights but can’t use any recording equipment that creates chaos, disrupts flight operations, violates safety norms or is banned by crew members (PTI)

13:18 PM: The assailants of a 30-year-old Dalit farmer, Ram Vilas Rawat, in #Malihabad, on the outskirts of #Lucknow, will be booked under the stringent #NationalSecurityAct (NSA). The SHO of local Malihabad police station has been suspended for negligence. (IANS)

12:38 PM: Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies at AIIMS, Delhi: close aide. (PTI)

11:36 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for 1-2 days for complete medical check up before Parliament session: Hospital statement. (PTI)

10:49 AM: CRPF personnel allegedly shoots dead his wife before taking his own life in Jammu: Police. (PTI)

10:27 AM: #UttarPradesh Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping & thrashing an elderly woman aged 70 in Ballia district. SHO of the Haldi police station,Satyendra Rai, said the youth forcibly entered the woman’s house at around 4 a.m. & allegedly raped her. (IANS)

09:50 AM: 16-year-old girl found hanging at her home in UP’s Noida: Police. (PTI)

09:19 AM: The overall number of global #coronavirus cases has topped 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to #JohnsHopkinsUniversity. As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,650,588 and the fatalities rose to 918,796. (IANS)

