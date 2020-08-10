LIVE UPDATES: MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari booked for tweeting morphed image of PM Modi, BJP says action hurt sentiments of Hindus

Madhya Pradesh Congress’ Working President Jitu Patwari has landed himself in a spot of bother for tweeting a morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A case has been filed at the Chhatripura police station under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly issued by public servant) and 464 (making false electronic record) of IPC on the complaint of city BJP president Gaurav Randive.

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh, according to news agency PTI, alleged that Patwari had hurt the dignity of the PM as well as religious sentiments of Hindus.

The photo uploaded by Patwari, now deleted, had shown Modi seated in Ayodhya during the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple on 5 August. Modi was shown to be holding an empty bowl while wearing a mask.

Patwari’s tweet in Hindi read, “The country’s economy, business and income, declining economic status of farmers, jobs and unemployment, decline of economy, labourers and their struggle. These are not subjects of television debate. Because, (we) will walk with the bowl.”

Several Congress leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Digvijay Singh have come in defence of Patwari and likened the police action to an attack on free speech.

