LIVE UPDATES: Modi government blinks, to borrow Rs 1.1 trillion to pay states to compensate GST losses

The ongoing standoff between the Centre and states ruled by non-BJP parties appears to be heading to an amicable resolution after the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to borrow Rs. 1.1 trillion to compensate states for tax losses due to the spread of coronavirus.

While states ruled by the BJP or its allies had agreed to borrow from the market, 10 governments, all ruled by non-BJP parties, had insisted that the central government compensate their revenue losses.

According to the 2017 GST law, the central government is expected to compensate the revenue loss for states if their collection fell below 14%. However, due to a prolonged period of nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus, there was a significant fall in the tax collection, making it hard for the central government to pay the states.

A report by news agency Reuters said that the borrowing of Rs 1.1 trillion would be over and above Rs. 4.34 trillion that the central government has already planned to raise from the market between October and March 2021.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below: