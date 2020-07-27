LIVE UPDATES: Mayawati’s party whip to 6 MLAs in Rajasthan adds twist to political saga; Congress mulls withdrawing petition from Supreme Court

The Bahujan Samaj Party has issued a whip to six MLAs, who later merged with the Congress, to vote against the Congress government in the event there is a floor test in the state assembly. These MLAs are R Gudha, Lakhan Singh, Deep Chand, JS Awana, Sandeep Kumar and Wajib Ali.

Though all six MLAs had merged with the Congress last year, leaving BSP Supremo Mayawati seething. Mayawati’s party had approached the Election Commission of India claiming that the merger was illegal. The national poll body has yet to decide on the BSP’s application.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court may rule on the powers of the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker in issuing notices of disqualification to Sachin Pilot and his 18 rebel MLAs. However, some reports claimed that the Congress may withdraw its petition from the top court to fight the matter politically.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Governor Kalraj Mishra proposing to hold the assembly session on 31 July. Earlier, Mishra had rejected the proposal arguing that the proposal to hold an assembly session did not have a date or the reason.

