LIVE UPDATES: Many dead after building collapses in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Several people are believed to have died after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. At least 20-25 people are reported to be trapped as the rescue team desperately tried to save them. The three-storey building collapsed at around 0400 AM on Monday morning.

Bhiwandi

The rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force arrived at the site at around 0500 AM and have been engaged in carrying out the rescue operation. According to reports, at least 20 people have been rescued by local residents.

“The number of deaths have risen to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued,” Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

‘Arnab Goswami is coward’: Angry Salman Khan fans trend #ArnabDarpokHai after Republic TV deletes embarrassing poll on its founder days after yelling at Bigg...

Delhi

Journalist Rajeev Sharma, arrested for allegedly selling sensitive info to Chinese intelligence agencies, was associated with right-wing think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation

India

Uttar Pradesh man rips open pregnant wife’s stomach with sharp weapon to know baby’s gender; father of 5 daughters wanted son

Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap breaks silence on sexual harassment allegations; slams actress Payal Ghosh for dragging Amitabh Bachchan into MeToo controversy; Kangana Ranaut wants filmmaker’s arrest

Entertainment

Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show teases on-screen Ram as Sony TV’s India’s Best Dancer turns spiritual with soulful performances; comedian’s mother fulfills...

Entertainment

LIVE UPDATES: Actor and dance reality show contestant arrested in drug racket case; Farm Bills passed in Rajya Sabha amidst ruckus

Entertainment

From being exposed by journalist on lies to posting ‘fake’ quotes on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut continues to face public...

Entertainment

Jodhpur court’s notice to Salman Khan in blackbuck poaching case gives sleepless nights to makers of Bigg Boss; days after rejections from high-profile names

Entertainment

Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show burns her mouths while recording BTS video for Instagram; Kapil Sharma showcases his singing talent before...

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here