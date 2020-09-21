LIVE UPDATES: Many dead after building collapses in Bhiwandi near Mumbai

Several people are believed to have died after a building collapsed in Bhiwandi near Mumbai. At least 20-25 people are reported to be trapped as the rescue team desperately tried to save them. The three-storey building collapsed at around 0400 AM on Monday morning.

The rescue team from the National Disaster Response Force arrived at the site at around 0500 AM and have been engaged in carrying out the rescue operation. According to reports, at least 20 people have been rescued by local residents.

“The number of deaths have risen to eight in Bhiwandi building collapse incident. Five more people have been rescued,” Thane Municipal Corporation spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

