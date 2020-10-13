LIVE UPDATES: Johnson & Johnson places COVID-19 vaccine trials on hold after participant falls ill

Johnson & Johnson has decided to temporarily put the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine on hold after an unexplained illness in a study participant.

We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant. Following our guidelines, the participant’s illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians,” a statement from Johnson and Johnson said.

It added, “Adverse events – illnesses, accidents, etc. – even those that are serious, are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies. Based on our strong commitment to safety, all clinical studies conducted by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson have prespecified guidelines. These ensure our studies may be paused if an unexpected serious adverse event (SAE) that might be related to a vaccine or study drug is reported, so there can be a careful review of all of the medical information before deciding whether to restart the study.”

In September this year, AstraZeneca too had paused the trials of COVID-19 vaccine, being developed with the University of Oxford, due to an unexplained illness in a UK study participant. A report by Reuters said that whilst AstraZeneca has resumed the trials in the UK, Brazil, South Africa and India, the US trial is still on hold pending a regulatory review.

The COVID-19 pandemic has killed more than one million people across the globe.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below:

10:49 AM: Use of Aadhaar number not mandatory for registration of births and deaths, clarifies the Registrar General of Union of India in RTI reply. (Live Law)

10:17 AM: Supreme Court to shortly hear plea by foriegn nationals challenging the en-masse blacklisting order by Ministry of Home Affairs for their alleged involvement in “Tablighi Jamaat” activities. (Live Law)

09:26 AM: India reports a spike of 55,342 new #COVID19 cases & 706 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 71,75,881 including 8,38,729 active cases, 62,27,296 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,09,856 deaths: Union Health Ministry. (ANI)