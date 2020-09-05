LIVE UPDATES: India crosses 40 lakh coronavirus cases, 68,472 deaths; Bullet train faces 5-year delay; situation at India-China border ‘unprecedented since 1962’

India has crossed 40 lakh coronavirus cases with the death toll reaching 68,472. This was after the country reported 83,341 new cases on Friday, taking the total number of positive cases to 40,06,162. India is currently third globally in the list of countries with most number of coronavirus cases behind the US and Brazil.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday met his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe for more than two hours in Moscow in a bid to try and resolve the border crisis ine astern Ladakh. This was after Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the situation at the LAC was unprecedented since the 1962 war.

“We have had an unprecedented situation on the India-China border, we have never had this sort of situation since 1962. We have lost the lives of soldiers which has not happened in the last 40 years,” he was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, Indian Express has reported that India’s first bullet train project may be delayed by five years due to high costs and lack of interest from Japanese firms. The report said that the Railways now expected the project to be commissioned fully by October 2028, instead of the original timeline of December 2023.

LIVE UPDATES on these and other big stories will appear below

09:21 AM: Asked if China is bullying India, US President Donald Trump said: “I hope not… But they (China) are certainly going at it. They are going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand.” (PTI)