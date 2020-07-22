LIVE UPDATES: History will not forgive, writes Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to PM Modi on attempts to topple his government; Kolkata footballer quits politics after joining BJP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written an extraordinary letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging attempts to topple his democratically elected government. Sharing his letter to Modi, the Rajasthan chief minister tweeted, “Dear Shri Narendra Modi ji, I would like to draw your attention to dirty attempts to bring down an elected government through horse-trading against the spirit of democratic values.”

His letter in Hindi read, “I don’t know how much you know about this or whether you are being misled. History will also not forgive those who are complicit in these plots.” You can read the letter below.

LIVE UPDATES:

05:43 AM China not de-escalating situation on LAC, continues to deploy 40,000 troops on Ladakh front, reports pro-government ANI. Former army officer, Ajai Shukla, who first broke the news on the Chinese occupation of Indian land in eastern Ladakh, slammed ANI for being ‘shameless.’ He tweeted, “The same @ANI — India’s largest, but worst-run, sarkari mouthpiece — which earlier echoed the govt version that there are no Chinese on our side of the LAC, now reports Chinese refusal to vacate Hot Spring and Gogra. Not even an apology. Quite shameless!”

05:27 AM Part of Ashoka Road in New Delhi sank by 10 feet right in front of where the BJP headquarter was located before the saffron party shifted its base new office. The development triggered meme fest as Twitterati mocked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his claim to turn Delhi into London. This came just days after incessant rains caused a largescale devastation in Delhi, which is governed by Aam Aadmi Party. Read Twitter reactions here

05:17 AM Shah Rukh Khan fans lash out at Arnab Goswami for attempts to question Bollywood star’s integrity, Twitter trend #HateMongerArnabGoswami. Goswami had conducted an hour-long programme on Wednesday night to desperately link SRK with separatist forces. His attempts backfired spectacularly as many detected Islamophobia in his motive.

05:09 AM Haryana: Rajkumar, a tea seller in Kurukshetra claims he owes Rs50 crores to banks without even taking a loan. Says, “I had applied for a loan as my financial situation is dire due to COVID. Bank rejected it saying I already have debt of Rs 50 cr, don’t know how it is possible.” (ANI)

05:00 AM A day after joining the BJP, former Indian footballer Mehtab Hossain has announced quitting politics. According to news agency PTI, former East Bengal captain was handed the BJP flag by the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday at its Muralidhar Sen Lane office amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai“. However, Hossain has now taken to Facebook to write, “I am not associated with any political party from today. I apologise to all my well-wishers for this decision of mine.” You can read his blog in Bengali here.