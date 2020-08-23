LIVE UPDATES: Heavy rain pounds Gujarat, millions affected by floods in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh

Heavy torrential rains pounded several areas in Gujarat on Sunday, disrupting normal life in many districts of the state as instances of water-logging were reported from Mehsana, Patan, Surat, Gir Somnath, Sabarkantha, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Aravalli and Surendranagar. Millions of people have also been affected by severe flooding in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

A report by news agency PTI said that a high alert was sounded for 108 dams in Gujarat after rivers began to swell and lakes overflow.

Meanwhile, millions of people have been severely affected by ravaging floods in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. According to the UP government, as many as 1,090 villages in 16 districts of Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Santkabirnagar and Sitapur have been affected by the flood.’

UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said that river Sharda at Palia Kalan (in Lakhimpur Kheri), river Rapti at Shravasti, river Saryu at Elginbridge (in Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (in Ballia) were flowing above the danger mark.

Next Ground Report from Flood hit Gonda district, East Uttar Pradesh.

Only on @aajtak & @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/EYsm4DdU6f — ASHUTOSH MISHRA (@JournoAshutosh) August 22, 2020

In neighbouring Bihar, close to one crore people living in 1,333 panchayats of 130 blocks were reeling under the impact of the flood. 27 people have died in the nature’s fury so far. Darbhanga has reported 11 deaths followed by six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Saran, Siwan and Khagaria.

LIVE UPDATES on these stories and other big news items will appear below: