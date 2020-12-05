LIVE UPDATES: Gujarat High Court judge Justice GR Udhwani dies of COVID-19

Justice GR Udhwani of Gujarat High Court has died days after testing positive for COVID-19. He passed away on Saturday morning. He was reportedly being treated for coronavirus at Ahmedabad’s Sal hospital.

Justice Udhwani had earlier served as the Registrar General of the Gujarat High Court.

Gujarat High Court Judge Justice G.R.Udhwani dies of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ldlBkF2FsT — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 5, 2020

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

18:29 PM: Special CBI court grants bail to former Karnataka minister Roshan Baig in multi-crore #IMA investment scam. (PTI)

17:55 PM: Delhi: Singer & actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh addresses protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border). “We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully & entire country is with farmers,” he says. (ANI)

Delhi: Singer & actor Diljit Singh Dosanjh addresses protesting farmers at Singhu border (Haryana-Delhi border) "We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully & entire country is with farmers," he says pic.twitter.com/H5ax67QsBX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

17:22 PM: Republic Media Network’s Assistant Vice President Distribution Mr. Ghanshyam Singh Gets Bail in #TRPScam case. (Live Law)

15:40 PM: A few people were injured as TMC and BJP supporters hurled bombs at each other during a clash in West Bengal’s Paschim Bardhaman district; police contingent rushed to spot to bring situation under control: Police officer. (PTI)

14:53 PM: Shiv Sena says results of elections to 5 Maharashtra Legislative Council seats show that “overconfident” BJP is losing ground in state. (PTI)

14:19 PM: We want to complete rollback of the laws. If the government doesn’t accept our demand, we will continue our agitation: Harjinder Singh Tanda, state chief of Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab. (ANI)

We want to complete rollback of the laws. If the government doesn't accept our demand, we will continue our agitation: Harjinder Singh Tanda, state chief of Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab https://t.co/YHiDYOHf80 pic.twitter.com/rmrWc7rPOW — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2020

13:38 PM: The #Patna district administration has rejected the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) application for staging demonstration at Gandhi maidan, in protest against the Centre’s farm laws, which have triggered massive outrage across the country. (IANS)

12:44 PM: UP: IAS officer on election duty for Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls in Varanasi dies due to heart attack, says official. (PTI)

11:46 AM: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij test positive for COVID-19.

I have been tested Corona positive. I am admitted in Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt. All those who have come in close contact to me are advised to get themselves tested for corona. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 5, 2020

11:14 AM: BJP terms Canada’s stand on farmers’ protests in India as “nothing but hypocrisy”, says it criticises minimum support price at WTO, and often questions India’s domestic agricultural measures, including food and livelihood security. (PTI)

10:31 AM: Single day rise of 36,652 new COVID-19 cases, 512 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 caseload to 96,08,211, death toll to 1,39,700: Govt. (PTI)

10:22 AM: Govt should announce to withdraw the three black laws & give in writing that MSP will continue. If any positive result doesn’t come out of today’s talks, farmers from Rajasthan will march along NH-8 towards Delhi & camp at Jantar Mantar: Rampal Jat, president, Kisan Mahapanchayat. (ANI)

07:01 AM: Man (21) sentenced to life imprisonment, slapped Rs 1 lakh penalty by special court in UP’s Hathras district for raping four-year-old girl; verdict came within 50 days: Police. (PTI)