LIVE UPDATES: Government’s second bizarre claim in parliament, says migrant crisis was caused by fake news not sudden announcement of lockdown

By
JKR Staff
-
0

The Centre’s Narendra Modi government has made another bizarre claim in the parliament saying that the migrant crisis was caused by fake news and not the sudden announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a reply to Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy on steps taken by the government to take care of migrant workers before announcing the lockdown, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai blamed the fake news for the crisis that saw hundreds of poor people lose their lives.

“The migration of large number of migrant workers was triggered by panic created by fake news regarding duration of lockdown, and people, especially migrant labourers, were worried about adequate supply of basic necessities like food, drinking water, health services and shelter,” Rai was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Rai’s shocker came a day after his government said in the parliament that it had no data on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the 68-day nationwide lockdown. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the labour ministry stated that no such data was maintained, adding that there was no question of compensation since the government did not maintain any data.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below:

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Entertainment

“We have to choose between the devil and the deep sea”: Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show makes Bharti Singh’s ‘proclaimed husband’...

India

Supreme Court wants funding details of TV channels public to see ‘if the government is putting more ads in one and less in another’

Entertainment

Supreme Court drops bombshell for Arnab Goswami and others; wants five-member committee to prepare new broadcasting standards for Indian electronic media, often dubbed as...

Entertainment

“This is an insidious attempt to malign a community”: Extraordinary observations by Supreme Court as it restrains Sudarshan TV from Islamophobic broadcast on ‘inflitration...

Entertainment

“Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain”: Jaya Bachchan responds to Ravi Kishan in parliament, pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut makes another...

Delhi

LIVE UPDATES: Rajnath Singh to make statement on border row with China; Chinese troops laying network of optical fibre cables at LAC

Entertainment

“Thinking of you”: Tina Ambani remembers late Rishi Kapoor on first birth anniversary of her former co-star days after writing profound note for Shloka...

Entertainment

Dislodged by Arnab Goswami from No. 1, Aaj Tak pits former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan against Sambit Patra; debate takes hilariously insane turn

Education

NDA and Naval Academy Examination(II) Results 2019: Union Public Service Commission declares NDA and Naval Academy Examination(II) Results 2019 @ upsc.gov.in

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here