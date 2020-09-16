The Centre’s Narendra Modi government has made another bizarre claim in the parliament saying that the migrant crisis was caused by fake news and not the sudden announcement of the nationwide lockdown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a reply to Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy on steps taken by the government to take care of migrant workers before announcing the lockdown, Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai blamed the fake news for the crisis that saw hundreds of poor people lose their lives.

“The migration of large number of migrant workers was triggered by panic created by fake news regarding duration of lockdown, and people, especially migrant labourers, were worried about adequate supply of basic necessities like food, drinking water, health services and shelter,” Rai was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Rai’s shocker came a day after his government said in the parliament that it had no data on the number of migrant workers who lost their lives during the 68-day nationwide lockdown. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the labour ministry stated that no such data was maintained, adding that there was no question of compensation since the government did not maintain any data.

