LIVE UPDATES: Government claims breakthrough on two out of four demands by farmers; day’s other big stories

The central government on Wednesday night claimed a huge breakthrough in its talks with farmers saying that a consensus had been reached on two out of four demands made by the union leaders. The next round of talks between the government and the farmers is set to be held on 4 January 2021.

According to the Indian Express, the Centre’s Narendra Modi government has agreed to ‘decriminalise’ stubble burning by excluding farmers from the ambit of the ‘Commission for the Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Ordinance 2020.’ The government has also agreed to do away with those provisions of the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 that aimed at changing the existing mode of subsidy payment to consumers.

There has been no progress on the farmers’ demand for the withdrawal of the three Farm Laws and a legal guarantee on the MSP.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping near Delhi borders demanding the repeal of three Farm Laws. The government has held several rounds of talks with them.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

10:24 AM: A barber has been booked under the provisions of the SC/ST Act for refusing to give a haircut to a Dalit youth in #UttarPradesh’s #Badaun district. (IANS)

09:29 AM: Delhi Police Special Cell arrests gangster Sukh Bikriwal at the Delhi airport following his deportation from Dubai. (ANI)

08:14 AM: The three-match Commonwealth Bank ODI series between the Australian and Indian women’s teams originally scheduled for January 2021 will be postponed until next season, with plans to expand the tour to include an additional three Twenty20 Internationals: Cricket Australia

08:01 AM: Night curfew to be imposed in Delhi today and tomorrow between 11 PM and 6 AM in view of new COVID-19 strain fears.