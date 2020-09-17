LIVE UPDATES: Government abandoning national heroes, says Indian Medical Association in hard-hitting statement

The Indian Medical Association has accused the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of abandoning doctors, who it said were ‘national heroes’ during the COVID-19 pandemic. The angry response by the IMA, according to news agency PTI, came after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan did not mention the death of healthcare workers in his statement in the parliament on Wednesday.

The IMA said in its statement that as many as 382 doctors had lost their lives while working as corona warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic. The doctors’ body demanded that these healthcare workers be declared ‘martyrs.’ The IMA said that the statement by MoS Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey amounted to ‘abdication of duty and abandonment of the national heroes who have stood up for our people.’ Choubey had said that public health and hospitals fell under the purview of states and so insurance compensation data was not available with the Centre.

“The IMA (Indian Medical Association) finds it strange that after having formulated an unfriendly partial insurance scheme for the bereaved families to struggle with the ignominy of the government disowning them altogether stares at them,” PTI quoted the IMA as saying.

