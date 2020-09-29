LIVE UPDATES: Global Covid-19 death toll goes past one million; nearly 5 lakh reported from US, Brazil and India

The number of people dying of COVID-19 across the globe has crossed one million mark with the US, Brazil and India reporting half of the total number of deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 across the world now stands at 1,000,555.

Experts believe that the actual number could be significantly higher as many countries are not reporting the true figure related to the COVID-19 deaths.

The pandemic, which was first reported in Wuhan in China nearly 10 months ago, continues to wreak havoc in several parts of the world including India.

In other news, the Bengaluru Police has launched an investigation against officials of a private TV channel, which recently broadcast a sting operation alleging the involvement of members of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s family in acts of corruption.

A report by Indian Express said that police carried out searches at the offices of Power TV and the home of its managing director-editor Rakesh Shetty, and also questioned an anchor.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below:

06:30 AM: A report by the New York Times sensationally reports that US President Donald Trump paid only $750 in federal income tax in both 2016 and 2017 despite earning millions of dollars. Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, has said that the revelation on the tax avoidance by Trump was a national security issue. Pelosi told NBC that the report showed that “this president appears to have over $400m in debt”. Trump has called the revelation ‘fake news.’