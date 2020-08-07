Girish Chandra Murmu has become the new Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. His appointment as the new CAG was confirmed by the government a day after the the Gujarat cadre IAS officer resigned as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir. He was replaced by former Union Minister Manoj Sinha.

Murmu will succeed Rajiv Mehrishi, who completes his term as the CAG today. A notification from the Department of Economic Affairs read, “The President has been pleased to appoint Shri Girish Chandra Murmu to be the Comptroller and Auditor General of India with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office.”

Murmu, who served as Principal Secretary to Narendra Modi during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, had stunned everyone by resigning as the LG of Jammu and Kashmir on the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. The Modi government had appointed him in his role in October last year after it bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.

