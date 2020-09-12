LIVE UPDATES: Ghulam Nabi Azad dropped as AICC General Secretary; Tariq Anwar rewarded two decades after quitting Congress over Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin

In a major shake-up, Ghulam Nabi Azad has been removed from the post of the AICC General Secretary days after he wrote the ‘dissent’ letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Also dropped from the list of AICC General Secretaries are Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni and Mallikarjun Kharge. Azad, however, will continue to be a member of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.

P Chidambaram, Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, and Jitendra Singh have been named in the CWC. Surjewala is the party’s chief spokesperson and a known Rahul Gandhi loyalist. His elevation to the CWC is being viewed as a victory for the Team Rahul Gandhi. Surjewala, who hails from Haryana, has been named the AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

Another surprising inclusion in the CWC is of Tariq Anwar, who had quit the Congress with Sharad Pawar and PA Sangma after questioning Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin. Aside from being named in the newly constituted CWC, the Congress has also made him AICC General Secretary in-charge of Kerala, which goes to polls next year.

The Congress also announced a six-member committee comprising Ahmed Patel, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala to assist party president, Sonia Gandhi.

