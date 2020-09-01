LIVE UPDATES: Fresh tension in eastern Ladakh as Chinese troops attempts to change status quo near Pangong Tso

The Indian army has said that the Chinese troops made several attempts to change the status quo in eastern Ladakh on the bank of Pangong Tso on 29 and 30 August. The latest development came amidst attempts to defuse tension between the two countries after China occupied a large swathe of Indian territory four months ago.

A statement by the Indian army said, “On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.”

Tension at the Line of Actual Control came on the day the Indian economy shrank by 23.9 %. These two developments are bound to cause more embarrassment to the Centre’s Narendra Modi government.

LIVE UPDATES on these and other big stories will appear below:

09:29 AM: Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court allows the conducting of #JEE examination. (Live Law)

08:27 AM: Joint Entrance Examination-Main or JEE for admission to IITs begins today amidst alarming rise in coronavirus cases across India.