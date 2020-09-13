LIVE UPDATES: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in North-East Delhi riots

The Delhi Police arrested former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid on Sunday night under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act(UAPA) for his alleged role in the northeast Delhi riots.

A report by news agency PTI said that Umar Khalid was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police after 11 hours of interrogation. He is likely to be produced before a Delhi court on Monday.

The Delhi Police had earlier booked him under the draconian Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in another case related to the anti-Muslim pogrom.

This year’s February pogrom had left 53 people killed, mostly Muslims. The Delhi Police have had to face global condemnation for not acting against BJP leaders namely Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for their hate speeches that triggered religious program.

The Delhi Police has also come under fire for naming CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury, economist Jayati Ghosh and Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav among others in its charge-sheet. They’ve been accused of provoking and mobilising anti-CAA protesters.

