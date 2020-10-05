LIVE UPDATES: “Filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality,” Rahul Gandhi slams BJP MLA for invoking ‘sanskar’ in Hathras case

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has slammed BJP MLA Surendra Singh for invoking sanskar (morality) in the alleged gang-rape case of Hathras. Rahul held the ‘filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality’ responsible for Singh’s controversial statement on the Hathras controversy.

The Congress MP tweeted, “This is the filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work. Men do the raping but women need to be taught good values.”

This is the filthy RSS male chauvinist mentality at work. Men do the raping but women need to be taught good values.https://t.co/IfkRJw2IYD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 4, 2020

Reacting to the growing controversy over the Hathras episode, Singh had said that it was the duty of ‘all mothers and fathers to imbibe good values in their daughters and bring them up in cultured environments.’ Describing himself as a teacher, the BJP MLA had said that rapes could only be stopped by sanskar and not by governance or sword.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below: