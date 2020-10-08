LIVE UPDATES: Ex-Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey denied election ticket by JDU; Kerala journalist on way to Hathras booked under terror law by UP Police

Former Director-General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey, who took voluntary retirement to join the ruling Janata Dal-United in presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has been denied a ticket to contest the upcoming assembly polls. This was after the final list of candidates released by the JDU did not include Pandey’s name.

Disappointed by the development, Pandey took to Facebook to pacify his supporters asking them to not lose heart.

Elsewhere, the Uttar Pradesh Police have sensationally arrested Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and three others and booked them under terror law. The other three persons have been identified as Atiq-ur-Rehman of Muzaffarnagar, Masood Ahmad of Bahraich and Alam of Rampur. They were on arrested while on their way to Hathras.

LIVE UPDATES on these and other big stories of the day will appear below:

07:09 AM: BJP’s Babita Phogat resigns as Deputy Director of Haryana Sports Department, may contest next assembly bypoll. She met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to seek his blessings. The bypoll for the Baroda seat in Haryana’s Sonipat is scheduled to take place on 3 November.

00:01 AM: Former CBI director and Nagaland Governor Ashwani Kumar was found hanging at his residence in Shimla on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI quoting officials. Kumar became CBI director in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker.