LIVE UPDATES: Doctors launch nationwide strike today to protest against Centre’s decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries; day’s other top stories

Doctors in India have launched a nationwide strike today protest against the Centre’s decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries. The nationwide strike has been called by the Indian Medical Association, which is the umbrella organisation representing healthcare workers in India.



The one-day strike called by Indian healthcare workers comes amidst India reeling under the coronavirus pandemic. A statement by the IMA said that it u’nequivocally condemn the uncivil ways of the Central Council of Indian Medicine to arrogate itself to vivisect modern medicine and empower its practitioners with undeserving areas of practice.’

#IMA withdraws all non-Eessential non-COVID Medical Services on December 11, 2020 (Friday) pic.twitter.com/AdWN4rcCnd — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) December 9, 2020

The IMA has called for the withdrawal of all non-essential and non-covid services between 6 am and 6 pm today, while making it clear that emergency services, including casualty, labour rooms and emergency surgeries, will continue to be operational.

Appeal from IMA.

(Thread Message 1/3) pic.twitter.com/AMgMsBJlt1 — Indian Medical Association (@IMAIndiaOrg) December 7, 2020

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

18:47 PM: Bhartiya Kisan Union Bhanu moves SC seeking to intervene as party in pending plea challenging validity of new agri laws. (PTI)

17:13 PM: As part of their plan to intensify their agitation, #farmers rallying on the #Ghazipur entry point on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border said that they would hold dharnas at toll plazas & also submit memorandums to district authorities across the country. (IANS)

16:26 PM: It is a declaration of the broken down situation of law and order in West Bengal. We condemn it. But it is going on in Uttar Pradesh & other parts of India as well: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress MP, on the attack on BJP president JP Nadda’s convoy in Kolkata. (ANI)

15:54 PM: Former #UttarPradesh Chief Minister and #SamajwadiParty president #AkhileshYadav on Friday slammed the @BJP4India in the backdrop of the #farmers’ protest along the borders of Delhi, saying the Government should stop exploiting the foodgrain providers. (IANS)

15:17 PM: Mumbai Court grants pre-arrest bail to Republic TV Chief Operating Officer Priya Mukherjee in the TRP scam case. She was earlier granted transit bail by Karnataka High Court for 20 days. After that she applied for bail in Mumbai Sessions Court. (Live Law)

14:09 PM: Delhi HC issues notice to Delhi govt on a plea against Delhi govt’s order capping RT-PCR test price at Rs 800. The petition claims that the price fixed is arbitrary. (Live Law)

12:31 PM: In a shocking incident, a 37-year-old man strangulated his wife and three children to death and then committed suicide in #UttarPradesh ‘s #Meerut district. (IANS)

11:50 AM: Delhi HC stays Central Information Commission’s order directing IAF to provide information relating to PM’s foreign trips. (PTI)

11:13 AM: Former Union Minister of State for Home, and senior #Congress leader, #RamLalRahi, died in #Sitapur, on Thursday night. He was 82. (IANS)

10:47 AM: The price of petrol in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal is at Rs 91.59 per litre today. Petrol price at Rs 83.71 in Delhi, Rs 90.34 in Mumbai, Rs 86.51 in Chennai and Rs 85.19 in Kolkata. (ANI)

10:08 AM: Five #Pakistani soldiers were killed and three injured in an overnight retaliatory action by the Indian army along the Line of Control (LoC) in #JammuandKashmir’s Poonch district, Defence sources said. (IANS)

09:31 AM: Single-day rise of 29,398 infections, 414 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 caseload to 97,96,769, death toll to 1,42,186: Govt. (PTI)