LIVE UPDATES: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had to be admitted to Delhi’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital days after testing positive for COVID-19. He was shifted to the ICU where his condition is said to be stable.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had tested positive for coronavirus on 14 September. However, the 48-year-old politician complained of fever and low oxygen levels on Wednesday.

“He (Sisodia) was admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure since he was continuously having a little higher body temperature and his oxygen level dropped slightly. The doctors are assessing his condition, but there is nothing serious,” news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of India’s junior railway minister, Suresh Angadi, who became the first union minister and the fourth MP to succumb to the deadly virus.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below: