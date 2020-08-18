LIVE UPDATES: Dalit girl kidnapped, gang-raped in Gorakhpur, body burnt with cigarette butts; another 13-year-old-old raped, strangled in Lakhimpur Kheri

The Uttar Pradesh government is facing widespread condemnation after two gruesome incidents of gang-rape and murder were reported from Lakhimpur Kheri and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s home district Gorakhpur. In the first incident, a 13-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and strangled to death. Earlier reports said that the victim’s eyes were gouged and tongue slashed before her body was dumped into a sugarcane field. However, Lakhimpur Kheri SP Satendra Kumar later disputed the victim’s father’s version saying that the eye injury was from ‘sharp sugarcane leaves’ and the injury on the tongue was because the girl was strangled.

In the latest incident, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped in Gorakhpur on Friday. According to the girl’s mother, the victim’s body was burnt with cigarette butts. A report by Hindustan Times said that cops had arrested three individuals, identified as Arjun Nishad and his associate Mahesh Yadav alias Chottu.

This is @kheripolice SP Satendra Kumar on the rape and murder of a 13 yr old . Denies father’s version that girls eyes were gouged or tongue cut . Says eye injury was from ‘sharp sugarcane leaves’ and that injury on tongue was because the girl was strangled … pic.twitter.com/Kbxa1G6oXD — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) August 16, 2020

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories will appear below:

0655 AM: Billionaire entrepreneur Kiran Mazumdar Shaw has tested positive for COVID-19. her tweet read, “I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way.”

0643 AM: Congress MP Digvijaya Singh slams the Modi government for hiking platform ticket price from Rs 3 during the Congress government to Rs 50 now.