LIVE UPDATES: Dalit gang-rape victim’s body forcibly cremated by UP Police in Hathras, family alleges

The family of 19-year-old Hathras gang-rape victim has alleged that the UP Police forcibly took the victim’s dead body for cremation. The Dalit victim had died at a Delhi hospital days after she was gang-raped and brutalised.

The victim’s brother was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “The police have forcibly taken the dead body, and my father along with them for cremation. When my father reached Hathras, he was immediately taken (to the crematorium) by the police.”

Hindustan Times reported quoted even villagers claiming that they wanted to take the body of the woman to her house, but administration pressed for cremation at the earliest. The passage for ambulance was blocked and finally cremation took place in village, the report added.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was brutally raped by four men on 14 September. The girl’s perpetrators slashed her tongue and broke three of her bones.

According to media reports, the girl was attacked by a group of monsters when she was working in a field with her mother. She was first admitted to a local hospital in Aligarh but had to be rushed to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital when her condition deteriorated.

The Hathras Police, whose questionable role came under scrutiny, on Tuesday issued a statement denying the reports that the victim’s tongue was slashed by her perpetrators.

LIVE UPDATES on this story and other big stories of the day will appear below:

