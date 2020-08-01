LIVE UPDATES: Crane collapse in Andhra Pradesh kills 11 people including 4 Hindustan Shipyard Limited employees

A crane collapse in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam has left 11 people including four employees of the Hindustan Shipyard Limited dead. Authorities have launched a rescue operation since a few people were still believed to be trapped in the debris.
Dramatic visuals of the crane collapsing with peopled watching in horror helplessly have emerged on social media.
Crane collapse leads to several death.
16:40 PM: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar would definitely act if demand for a CBI probe comes from the family of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide, says state Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha
16:10 PM: Uma Bharti invited for foundation laying ceremony for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 5 August, but no invite for LK Advani and MM Joshi
16:04 PM: Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action on the incident
విశాఖపట్నం హిందుస్థాన్ షిప్యార్డులో క్రేన్ ప్రమాదంపై ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ వైయస్.జగన్ ఆరా. ఘటన వివరాలను తెలుసుకున్న సీఎం. ఘటనపై తక్షణం చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని విశాఖ జిల్లా కలెక్టర్కు, నగర పోలీస్ కమిషనర్కు ఆదేశం.
