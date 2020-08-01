LIVE UPDATES: Crane collapse in Andhra Pradesh kills 11 people including 4 Hindustan Shipyard Limited employees

A crane collapse in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam has left 11 people including four employees of the Hindustan Shipyard Limited dead. Authorities have launched a rescue operation since a few people were still believed to be trapped in the debris.

Dramatic visuals of the crane collapsing with peopled watching in horror helplessly have emerged on social media.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories will appear below:

16:40 PM: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar would definitely act if demand for a CBI probe comes from the family of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide, says state Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha

16:28 PM: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges PM Narendra Modi to get the alleged attempt to topple his government stopped and says he is open to welcoming back Congress rebels led by Sachin Pilot. (PTI)

16:10 PM: Uma Bharti invited for foundation laying ceremony for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on 5 August, but no invite for LK Advani and MM Joshi

16:04 PM: Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action on the incident