LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 positive Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia diagnosed with dengue; shifted to Max Hospital

Day after being admitted to hospital for COVID-19 treatment, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been diagnosed with dengue as his condition worsened. A report by news agency PTI said that Sisodia, who was first admitted to government-run LNJP Hospital, has now been shifted to the private Max Hospital on Thursday. He’s been shifted to the ICU at Max Hospital as his blood platelet count dropped to around one lakh.

He’s believed to be the first VIP patient to have been diagnosed with the double infection of COVID-19 and dengue at the same time.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had tested positive for coronavirus on 14 September. However, the 48-year-old politician had complained of fever and low oxygen levels on Wednesday.

