LIVE UPDATES: COVID-19 cases reach close to 15 lakh, PM Modi says ‘India is in a much better position than other countries’

India has registered a record single-day jump of 49,931 COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s positive cases to 14,35,453. This came on a day Prime Minister Narendra Mod lauded his own government in tackling the global pandemic saying that India was ‘in a much better position than other countries in the fight against COVID-19.’

He said, “India is in a much better position than other countries in the fight against the pandemic due to the right decisions taken at the right time in the country. The world is praising us because of the efforts of the foot soldiers. Our country has come to a point where it does not lack in awareness.”

10:06 AM: The #YogiAdityanath government has handed over to the #IncomeTax Department and the #EnforcementDirectorate, a case related to alleged ill-gotten assets acquired by Jai Bajpai, an aide of slain gangster #VikasDubey. (IANS)

09:42 AM: A teenage boy, who had been kidnapped for ransom on Sunday in #Gorakhpur district,was found dead in a forest area near a canal on Monday evening. The 14-yr-old son of a grocery & ‘paan’ shop owner was kidnapped from Pipraich area & was killed by the kidnappers a few hours later. (IANS)

09:12 AM Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta likely to appear before Mumbai Police today in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Mahesh Bhatt had recorded his statement yesterday.

07:09 AM More than 5 lakh #COVID19 tests conducted in a single day over two consecutive days. On 26th July, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on 27th July, a total of 5,28,000 samples were tested: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (ANI)

07:01 AM Bihar government has sacked Health Department’s Principal Secretary Uday Singh Kumawat as COVID-19 cases surge in the state. He’s been replaced with senior IAS officer Pratyaya Amrit.