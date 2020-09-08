LIVE UPDATES: Congress questions Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘friend’ Sandeep Ssingh’s close links with BJP; incident of firing reported from LAC, pro-BJP Kangana Ranaut gets Y-plus security cover

As the controversy over the death of Sushant Singh Rajput dominates media coverage in India, the Congress has raised questions on the late actor’s ‘friend’ Sandeep Ssingh’s close ties with the BJP. Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) spokesperson Manish Doshi , according to Indian Express, has sensationally alleged that Gujarat’s BJP government entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of Rs 177 crore with Sandip Ssingh in 2019 due to their “close relationship”.

Ssingh, who has recently faced grilling by the CBI into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was also the producer of the biopic made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which courted controversy due to its timing of the release coinciding the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, news agency PTI has reported that pro-BJP actress Kangana Ranaut, who was given Y-plus security cover by Union Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah, has become the first Bollywood celebrity to be guarded by a posse of elite commandos of CRPF.

In other news, an incident of firing reportedly took place on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Eastern Ladakh sector where troops of India and China have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months, reported news agency ANI.

10:37 AM: India’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 72,775 with record 1,133 new fatalities, caseload rises to 42,80,422 with 75,809 fresh cases: Govt. (PTI)

10:15 AM: The parliamentary board of the Lok Janshakti Party has told its national president #ChiragPaswan that it wants to contest in 143 of the total 243 seats in the upcoming #Bihar Assembly elections. (IANS)

09:23 AM: The overall number of global #coronavirus cases has topped 27.2 million, while the deaths have increased to over 891,000, according to #JohnsHopkinsUniversity. (IANS)

08:05 AM: Actress Rhea Chakraborty files a complaint with Mumbai Police, accusing Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh and a Delhi-based doctor of forgery and prescribing fake medicines for anxiety to Rajput. (Livelaw)

07:07 AM: World No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia has said that she will not travel to France to f=defend her French Open title due to COVID-19 pandemic. She said, “It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year. Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly.”