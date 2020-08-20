The Centre’s Narendra Modi government has decided to immediately withdraw 10,000 troops from the paramilitary forces. They were deployed ahead of the government’s decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories in August last year.

According to reports, these troops will be sent back to wherever they were deployed before being sent to Jammu and Kashmir last year.

After this withdrawal, the CRPF will continue to have around around 60,000 soldiers deployed in the valley.

LIVE UPDATES on this story and other big stories will appear below:

