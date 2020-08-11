LIVE UPDATES: Captain Deepak Sathe accorded state funeral, Sachin Pilot persuaded after meeting with Rahul Gandhi; Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator

The Congress leadership has managed to prevent imminent danger to its government in Rajasthan after Rahul Gandhi met the rebel leader Sachin Pilot at his house in Tuglaq Lane on Monday. The Congress said in a statement that both Gandhi and Pilot ‘had a frank, open and conclusive discussion,’ adding that Pilot has ‘committed to working in the interest of the Congress party and the Congress government in Rajasthan.’ Elsewhere, Captain Deepak Sathe has been accorded a state funeral in Maharashtra.

Pilot, for his part, said that there were some issues that needed to be highlighted. “I did that. I’d been saying since the beginning that all these things were based on principle. I always thought these things are essential to be raised in the party’s interest,” he was quoted as saying.

Elsewhere, former President Pranab Mukherjee has reportedly been kept on a ventilator after undergoing brain surgery to remove a clot. He’s also tested positive for COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories will appear below:



0901 AM: Maharashtra govt to accord state funeral to Captain Deepak Sathe, pilot-in-command of Air India Express plane that crashed in #Kozhikode in Kerala (PTI).