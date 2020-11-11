LIVE UPDATES: BJP scores big in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka; faces disappointment in Haryana, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh

The BJP has reasons to smile as it registered a resounding win in states such as Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka where the saffron party won most of the seats that had gone for bypolls. The BJP won 19 out of 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. The bypolls were necessitated after more than 22 Congress MLAs left the party in March this year to join the BJP. The remaining 9 seats went to the Congress.



In Gujarat, the BJP won all eight assembly seats that gone for bypolls. The BJP won six out of seven seats that went to bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. The party also won the lone seat of Dubbak in Telangana, where its candidate Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao defeated TRS rival, Solipeta Sujatha, by little over 1,000 votes.

The lone seat of Haryana was won by the Congress candidate, Indu Raj, who defeated former wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt by more than 10,000 votes.

Karnataka’s both seats were won by the BJP, while the Congress won the only assembly seat that had gone for the bypolls in Jharkhand.

In Bihar, BJP’s ally, the JDU, won the Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.

The BJP’s biggest win came from Bihar, where it increased its tally to 74 as it secured majority with the help of the JDU and other NDA partners.

17:59 PM: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut praises #TejashwiYadav, says the RJD leader emerged as ‘man of the match’ in #BiharElection & will play ‘pivotal role’ in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (PTI)

17:23 PM: The #DelhiHighCourt on Wednesday pulled up the #AAP government over the rising #COVID19 cases in the national capital, and said “the public gatherings in narrow lanes would result in being the superspreaders of the virus”. (IANS)

16:57 PM: Wanted JDU to be ’emaciated’ & we succeeded: LJP leader Chirag Paswan. (PTI)

16:09 PM: West Bengal Pollution Control Board distributing over 1,000 GPS-fitted sound-monitoring devices among different police stations in state to track people violating firecracker ban during #KaliPuja: official. (PTI)

15:40 PM: 7.06 lakh people or 1.7% of the voters opted for #NOTA option: Election Commission. (PTI)

14:37 PM: There’s a saying ‘don’t cut the branch which you sit on’. Same way, Chirag Paswan worked towards defeating the fold he was part of. Result is clear, the branch has been cut, but he also fell… ‘apne chirag se bhasm ho gaye hain vo’: Jitan Ram Manjhi, Hindustani Awam Morcha (S). (ANI)

13:59 PM: The air quality of #Delhi improved on Wednesday due to change in wind direction which brought down the fire-related intrusion to three per cent, despite high fire counts in adjoining areas. The relief though will be short-lived. (IANS)

13:37 PM: The #Congress, which contested the #Bihar Assembly polls on 70 seats, has failed to even reach its last performance figure of 27. After the 19-seat win, the leaders are upset with state in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil and Avinash Pandey, the chairman of the screening committee. (IANS)

12:49 PM: Arnab case: We are seeing case after case where HCs are not granting bail and failing to protect personal liberty of people, says SC. (PTI)

12:33 PM: Abetment of suicide case against Arnab Goswami: SC says our democracy is extraordinarily resilient, Maharashtra government must ignore all this (Arnab’s taunts on TV). (PTI)

12:04 PM: Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Arnab Goswami in Supreme Court, asks for CBI inquiry into the matter. The Court is hearing Arnab Goswami’s appeal challenging the November 9 order of the Bombay High Court refusing him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. (ANI)

11:12 AM: Government issues order bringing online films and audio-visual programmes, and online news and current affairs content under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. (ANI)

10:46 AM: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will soon reopen in a phased manner. The university has been closed since March when the national lockdown was announced to check the spread of #Covid-19 pandemic. (IANS)

09:57 AM: Single-day rise of 44,281 fresh cases, 512 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 tally to 86,36,011, death toll to 1,27,571: Health Ministry. (PTI)