LIVE UPDATES: BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena dies during treatment for COVID-19 days after wife’s death from heart attack

BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena has died at a Delhi hospital, where he was undergoing treatment after testing positive for COVID-19. His death came just days after his wife also passed away following a heart attack.

The 50-year-old lawmaker was a three-term MLA from the Salt constituency in Almora district of Uttarakhand.

Uttarakhand BJP MLA Surendra Singh Jeena (file photo) passes away at Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for #COVID19. He was an MLA from Salt constituency in Almora district. His wife had passed away a few days back following a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/laDqlrriZ8 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2020

Uttarakhand has seen more than 66,000 positive coronavirus cases with the state reporting 1,080 deaths since the pandemic started.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

09:15 AM: I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes & prayers: Smriti Irani

I have tested negative for COVID. Would like to extend my grateful thanks to everyone for their good wishes & prayers. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) November 12, 2020

08:35 AM: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address a press conference at noon today (Thursday).

07:01 AM: Dear CM @ArvindKejriwal ji, we are making sure that there is no pollution issue in Goa and our Govt will ensure that our state remains pollution free. I am sure the people of Delhi also want the same in their beautiful state: Goa CM Pramod Sawant