LIVE UPDATES: BJP and associates lead political ad spend on Facebook with Rs. 10.17 crore, Congress and Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP among top 10 spenders

The BJP and its affiliate groups have topped the list of groups that have spent the most money on political advertisements on Facebook since February 2019. The BJP alone is reported to have spent Rs. 4.61 crore, while four other advertisers linked to the BJP too have found places among the top 10 spenders on political ads on Facebook. They are, according to Indian Express, My First Vote for Modi (Rs. 1.39 crore) and Bharat Ke Mann Ki Baat (Rs. 2.24 crore); Nation With Namo, which is categorised as a news and media website (Rs. 1.28 crore); and, a page (Rs. 0.65 crore) affiliated to BJP leader and former MP RK Sinha. Together they spent Rs 10.17 crore.

The Congress spent Rs. 1.84 crore in the same period while the money splashed by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party stood at Rs 64 lakh, the report added.

In other news, the Narcotics Control Bureau has booked Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after reports emerged that drugs were supplied to her and the late actor. A report by Hindustan Times said that the case was registered under sections 20, 22, 27 and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, which makes possessing, selling of drugs a crime.

