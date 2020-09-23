LIVE UPDATES: Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey takes VRS, likely to contest upcoming assembly election

Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey has taken a VRS and is likely to contest the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled to be held in October this year. The state government headed by Nitish Kumar has accepted Pandey’s voluntary retirement effective from 22 September.

The JDU-BJP government has given DGP, Home Guards, SK Singhal, an additional charge of Bihar DGP. Meanwhile, Pandey has promised to narrate his story through a LIVE session on social media on 23 September (today).

According to some reports, Pandey is set to contest this year’s assembly polls from Buxar constituency.

Pandey had courted controversy with his series of comments related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In one controversial statement, he had said that Rhea Chakraborty did not have the ‘stature’ to comment on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

A 1987 batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre, Pandey had reportedly wished to contest from Buxar, his native place, on a BJP ticket in 2014, but was denied a ticket. It’s not clear whether he will contest this year’s assembly polls on a BJP ticket and the JDU will field him as its candidate from Buxar.

