LIVE UPDATES: Article 370 will not be restored, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says on Mehbooba Mufti’s comments

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has made it clear that Article 370, giving special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will not be restored. Article 370 was revoked on 5 August last year and the state of Jammu and Kashmir bifurcated into two Union Territories by the Indian government.

Reacting to former BJP ally Mehbooba Mufti’s comments that she and her party colleagues will not hoist the Indian flag until Article 370 was restored, Prasad said that her comments smacked of ‘downright denunciation’ of the national flag’s sanctity, reported news agency PTI.

Prasad, according to PTI, said that Article 370 was removed following a proper constitutional process and both Houses of Parliament approved it with overwhelming numbers.

Earlier, the BJP had demanded an arrest of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for her statement on India’s national flag. In her first interaction with the media since being released from year-long detention, Mufti had said that members of her party would not fly the tricolour until they are allowed to hoist the flag of Jammu and Kashmir.

11:26 AM: #KanpurPolice has invoked #GangsterAct against 30 aides of slain don #VikasDubey, involved in the killing of eight policemen in an ambush in #Bikru village on July 3. (IANS)

10:41 AM: Single-day rise of 50,129 new cases, 578 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 tally to 78,64,811, death toll to 1,18,534: Health Ministry. (PTI)

09:32 AM: CAA not against any community, some people misled Muslims claiming it was aimed at restricting their population: Mohan Bhagwat. (PTI)