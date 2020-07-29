LIVE UPDATES: Amidst political crisis in Rajasthan, central government’s ED summons CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother for questioning; Rafale jets to arrive in India; India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 15 lakh

Amidst the raging political crisis in Rajasthan, the central government’s Enforcement Directorate has summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasain Gehlot for questioning in connection with an alleged money laundering case linked to 2007-09 fertiliser export case. The financial probe agency, often used by the government to force opposition in line, has reportedly directed CM Gehlot’s brother to appear before it in Delhi today.

CM Ashok Gehlot

Agrasain Gehlot’s company is accused of diverting 35,000 metric tonnes of Muriate of Potash, whose value stood at Rs 130 crore in the international market. The alleged incident took place in 2009.

The ED had conducted raids on 22 July amidst the Congress government desperately trying to ward off a rebellion led by Sachin Pilot. The Congress has accused the BJP of orchestrating attempts to topple an elected government.

In other news, India’s total number of coronavirus cases crossed the 15 lakh mark even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded his own government for controlling the spread of the virus. India’s COVID-19 tally with 33,425 deaths is just nine lakh short of Brazil, which is the second worst-hit country after the US.

LIVE UPDATES on all big stories will appear below

07:21 AM Finally Rafale fighter plane has arrived. The Congress-led UPA had decided to buy 126 Rafales in 2012. Except 18 Rafales, rest were to be built at HAL. This was proof of self-reliant India. One Rafale was going to cost Rs 746 crore..But Chawkidar (PM Modi) has avoided telling us how much his government paid for each Rafale despite us asking both inside and outside the parliament: Congress MP Digvijay Singh

07:19 AM The first batch of five Rafale aircraft is likely to arrive in Ambala (Haryana) today to join the India Air Force (IAF) fleet.

07:17 AM Taj Mahal is unlikely to reopen before 15 August, reports Indian Express

