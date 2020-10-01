Gory details have emerged from the state’s Balrampur area, where another girl from the scheduled caste has died after being allegedly drugged, gang-raped and severely beaten up by her perpetrators. This was on a day when the Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath faced widespread criticism for the brutal gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old Dalit girl in Hathras.

Balrampur Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said that the police had arrested two accused in the case based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family. Verma, however, said that reports of the victim’s hands and legs being broken were not true, adding that this was not confirmed by the post mortem report.

Former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “After Hathras, now a daughter in Balrampur is gang-raped and brutalised. The victim ahs died in an injured condition. The BJP government must not show a lackadaisical approach or indulge in cover-up like it did in the Hathras case and immediately act against criminals.”

LIVE UPDATES on this and other big stories of the day will appear below:

07:56 AM: “In 47 months I have done more than you have in 47 years” said Mr Donald Trump in the Presidential debate yesterday If the statement reminds you of someone in India, that’s your imagination!: P Chidambaram takes dig at PM Modi

07:45 AM: Minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by three persons in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone, reports NDTV.