LIVE UPDATES: 8 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs spends night protesting in parliament premises, refuses to leave

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs, who were suspended for unruly behaviour during the passage of two controversial Farm Bills, spent the night inside the parliament premises protesting against the decision. They included Trinamool Congress’s Derek O’Brien, Aam Aadmi Party’s Sanjay Singh, Congress’s Rajeev Satav and CPM’s KK Ragesh among others.

The opposition parties have accused the Chair of high-handedness both during the passing of the controversial Bills and how some MPs were treated for raising their voices in favour of farmers. The Deputy Chair had to face considerable criticism for announcing the passing of the Bills through voice vote even though nothing could be heard in the parliament due to prevailing ruckus.

The protesting MPs spent their night sleeping on the lawn of the parliament, next to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi.

I ask one of the suspended MPs how was the night spent. He says, “Odomos was the life-saver!” 😄 A loo allocated at Parliament reception, an ambulance on standby….. some of the features of this historic first in #Parliament on @aajtak & @IndiaToday https://t.co/B5bZ6kJiDh pic.twitter.com/a13YW6jHqi — Poulomi Saha (@PoulomiMSaha) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, opposition parties and farmers’ groups including the Bharatiya Kisan Union have announced plans to launch countrywide protests against the two Bills passed by the Rajya Sabha.

LIVE UPDATES on this story and other big stories of the day will appear below:

11:14 AM: Delhi: Opposition leaders stage walk-out from Rajya Sabha; protest before Gandhi statue in Parliament premises, demanding revocation of suspended MPs. (ANI)

10:57 AM: Many opposition parties led by Congress stage walkout in Rajya Sabha. (PTI)

10:21 AM: Opposition will boycott Rajya Sabha till suspension of 8 members is revoked: Ghulam Nabi Azad. (PTI)

10:02 AM: Whatever happened in front of me on Sep 20 has caused unimaginable loss to dignity of House, Chair: Harivansh to RS chairman. (PTI)

09:57 AM: My fast may perhaps inspire ‘self-purification’ in those who behaved insultingly towards me: RS dy chairman Harivansh (PTI)

09:42 AM: In letter to RS chairman, Harivansh expresses deep anguish at “humiliating” conduct towards him in House, announces 24-hr fast. (PTI)

09:16 AM: For centuries, the great land of Bihar has been teaching us the values of democracy. In line with that wonderful ethos, MP from Bihar and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Shri Harivansh Ji’s inspiring and statesman like conduct this morning will make every democracy lover proud. To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji: Narendra Modi

08:21 AM: If the government’s intention is to guarantee MSP, why is there no clause in the Bills that stipulates that the “price shall not be less than the MSP” for that produce?: P Chidambaram on Modi government buying full-page newspaper ads on Farm Bills

08:01 AM: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh brought tea for the Rajya Sabha MPs who are protesting at Gandhi statue against their suspension from the House. (ANI)