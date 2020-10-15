LIVE UPDATES: 30 killed after heavy rains wreak havoc across Telangana, 15 killed in Hyderabad

Heavy rains that wreaked havoc across Telangana on Wednesday have left as many as 30 people killed across the state. At least 15 of them are reported to have died in Hyderabad alone. Among those killed also included a two-month-old baby.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he had spoken to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He tweeted, “Spoke to @TelanganaCMO KCR Garu and AP CM @ysjagan Garu regarding the situation in Telangana and AP respectively due to heavy rainfall. Assured all possible support and assistance from the Centre in rescue & relief work. My thoughts are with those affected due to the heavy rains.”

Meanwhile, Twitter has been inundated with videos capturing nature’s fury as people struggled to reach safety.

This is the situation of many houses in Hyderabad limits. Be Safe Everyone and save your lives. pic.twitter.com/HyGPDCcbZz — Pulse of Telangana #SaveWomeninIndia (@PulseTelangana) October 13, 2020

A red car racing at high speed backwards, with no driver or passenger sitting inside… said to be from New Bowenpally #HyderabadFloods #HyderabadRains @ndtv @ndtvindia This has a sequel… pic.twitter.com/W7zkVAQAMi — Uma Sudhir (@umasudhir) October 14, 2020

10:31 AM: After testing positive for the novel #coronavirus, @samajwadiparty

(SP) patriarch #MulayamSinghYadav and his wife Sadhana, were now “stable”. (IANS)

09:49 AM: Two police personnel in #UttarPradesh’s #Chitrakoot, including an SHO, have been suspended for not taking prompt action in the case of a minor #Dalit girl who was gang-raped last week and later committed suicide. (IANS)

09:28 AM: During verification, it was found that files of some licences were missing. After a probe, FIR has been registered against a clerk: Kanpur City ADM Atul Kumar on missing files of arms licences of slain gangster Vikas Dubey & others from records. (ANI)

08:09 AM: I’ve now checked the data. IMF’s estimate shows Bangladesh will cross India in real GDP per capita in 2021. Any emerging economy doing well is good news. But it’s shocking that India, which had a lead of 25% 5 years ago is now trailing. This calls for bold fiscal/monetary policy: Economist Kaushik Basu