LIVE UPDATES: 19-year-old girl, returning home from Navratri event, allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

In another shocking incident of crime against women in Uttar Pradesh, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped as she returned home after attending a Navratri event in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district.

A report by news agency PTI said that the incident took place on Wednesday when three men allegedly gang-raped the teenager.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Shrivastava was quoted by the news agency as saying, “The case of rape has come to the fore in Panwadi area. Police have acted promptly and all the three accused have been arrested.”

The Uttar Pradesh government has had to face plenty of criticism for the alarming rise in crimes against women. More recently, the government faced widespread condemnation for its handling of the alleged gang-rape of a Dalit girl in Hathras. The victim had later succumbed to her injuries.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below:

11:14 AM: The #DarulUloomDeoband clerics are up in arms against #Baghpat Superintendent of Police, #AbhishekSingh, for suspending a Sub-Inspector #IntesarAli for keeping a beard. (IANS)

10:48 AM: Single-day rise of 54,366 infections, 690 fatalities pushes India’s COVID-19 caseload to 77,61,312, death toll to 1,17,306: Health Ministry. (PTI)

09:41 AM: Delhi: Pollution continues to affect the air quality in the national capital; visuals from India Gate & Rajpath. Prominent Pollutant (PM) is at 2.5 at 356 (very poor category) in ITO, as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. (ANI)