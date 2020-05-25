LIVE- “Eid Mubarak”: PM Modi greets Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr that marked the end of 30 days of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Modi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous.”

Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 25, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had wished Muslims on the occasion of Eid.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you”

आप सभी को ईद मुबारक! Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you.#HappyEid — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and hope it furthers the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society”

Greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and hope it furthers the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society. अब सभी को ईद मुबारक !#eidmubarak2020#Eid_Mubarak pic.twitter.com/5W5V9zPyk7 — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 25, 2020

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Heartiest greetings to my sisters & brothers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May their prayers be accepted & strengthen our resolve & efforts in this fight against the pandemic. Stay Safe. Celebrate at Home.”

Heartiest greetings to my sisters & brothers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May their prayers be accepted & strengthen our resolve & efforts in this fight against the pandemic. Stay Safe. Celebrate at Home.#EidMubarak#EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/iXaTPsKy7B — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) May 25, 2020

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted, “Greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of #EidUlFitr.”

Greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of #EidUlFitr . pic.twitter.com/lXp7cCGC9r — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) May 25, 2020

Eid Mubarak! May this blessed day bring peace, joy and prosperity. #EidMubarak #EidAlFitr — Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) May 25, 2020

Most places in India except Kerala, parts of Karnataka are celebrating Eid today. This year’s Eid is being celebrated at a time when the world has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Muslims are staying indoors and not visiting mosques for their Eid prayers.

LIVE UPDATES: