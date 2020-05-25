LIVE- “Eid Mubarak”: PM Modi greets Muslims on Eid-ul-Fitr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Muslims celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr that marked the end of 30 days of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr

Modi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak! Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this special occasion further the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and harmony. May everyone be healthy and prosperous.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday had wished Muslims on the occasion of Eid.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you”

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, “Greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and hope it furthers the spirit of peace and brotherhood in our society”

Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, “Heartiest greetings to my sisters & brothers on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. May their prayers be accepted & strengthen our resolve & efforts in this fight against the pandemic. Stay Safe. Celebrate at Home.”

Goa CM Pramod Sawant tweeted, “Greetings and warm wishes to the people of Goa on the occasion of #EidUlFitr.”

Most places in India except Kerala, parts of Karnataka are celebrating Eid today. This year’s Eid is being celebrated at a time when the world has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Muslims are staying indoors and not visiting mosques for their Eid prayers.

LIVE UPDATES:

  • While we cannot hug or shake hands this year, we can certainly spread joy by sharing the message of safety with one and all. Eid Mubarak to all!: Mumbai Police

