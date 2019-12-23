LIVE: Counting underway for Jharkhand assembly elections after exit polls predicted defeat for BJP

Counting is underway in Jharkhand days after the state went for crucial assembly polls. All exit polls have predicted a shock defeat for the ruling BJP. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is likely to secure a big win.

If exit polls hold true, the BJP will lose control over another state after losing Maharashtra in this year’s assembly polls. After Maharashtra assembly polls, BJP’s alliance partner for 30 years, the Shiv Sena, severed tied with the saffron party to form an alliance with the NCP and the Congress to form a government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had extensively campaigned for the BJP. Both were accused of indulging in communal politics to polarise the elections. Modi had famously said in one of the speeches that protesters expressing dissent against the amended Citizenship Act could be identified by their clothes. This was deemed to be an explicit hint at communalising the nationwide protests against CAA to be an agitation led by Muslims.

Shah, in one of his speeches, had promised to construct a sky-high Ram Temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in a bid to polarise Hindu votes.

Several exit polls have predicted big defeat for the BJP. According to India Today-Axis My India, the BJP is expected to fall short of a majority in the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly. The exit poll predicted that the ruling BJP was likely to win between 22 and 32 seats. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance, according to the exit poll, was set to win around 38-50 seats.

