LIVE: Counting for Delhi assembly elections underway; Will exit polls hold true for Arvind Kejriwal?

Counting of votes for the 8 February Delhi assembly polls has begun with the spotlight firmly on Arvind Kejriwal. All exit polls have predicted a big win for Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party even though the BJP has made a counterclaim to form the next government in the national capital.

According to the Election Commission, more than 62.59% people had voted on 8 February. The polling percentage was significantly lower than 67.5% recorded five years ago. In 2015, the AAP had won 67 out of 70 seats, while the BJP had won three seats.

According to Times Now-Ipsos exit poll, the AAP was expected to win 44 in the 70-seat assembly. The survey gave the BJP 26 seats and zero to the Congress. Republic TV said that the AAP was likely to win between 48 and 61 seats, while the BJP’s tally was likely to be between 9 and 21. It gave Congress one seat.

India TV’s prediction was exactly the same as that of Times Now.

India News-Neta poll said that the AAP was set to win between 53 and 57 seats, while the BJP may end up winning 11-17 seats. The Congress, according to its prediction was expected to win 0-2 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero also predicted 54 seats for the Kejriwal’s party, 15 seats for the BJP and just 1for the Congress.

Live Updates: