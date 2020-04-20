Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya has reportedly lost his High Court appeal in the UK against his extradition order to India, reported news agency PTI.

Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London presiding over the appeal, dismissed the appeal in a judgment handed down remotely due to the current coronavirus lockdown.

“We consider that while the scope of the prima facie case found by the SDJ [Senior District Judge] is in some respects wider than that alleged by the Respondent in India [Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)], there is a prima facie case which, in seven important respects, coincides with the allegations in India,” the judges were quoted by PTI.

Mallya is facing charges of defrauding Indian banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. The trouble for him started after his Kingfisher Airlines went bankrupt. The Scotland Yard had executed an extradition warrant against him in April 2017, but the billionaire businessman was on bail since then.

In February this year, the then UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid had given his approval to the extradition of Mallya to India. This had come days after the 63-year-old businessman lost a legal challenge against his extradition in a British court in December last year.